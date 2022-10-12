BOZEMAN, Mont. - It's October, which is breast cancer awareness month, meaning Bozeman is going pink.
PNKBZN is a community-wide breast cancer awareness campaign organized by the HRDC along with Advanced Medical Imaging, Bozeman Health, MSU, Prime, and Cancer Support Community. It was created to increase education of breast cancer and encourage women to get their annual mammogram.
You can see the pink signs all along downtown, and many store fronts have displays out front to show their support. Several restaurants and shops downtown are also doing deals where a certain portion of the proceeds go to breast cancer support.
When people see others dealing with breast cancer, the physical pain is obvious but what many people don't see is the mental and emotional drain that it can have on those battling the disease.
That is were Cancer Support Community of Bozeman comes in. They offer multiple different classes and groups for physical, mental and emotional support. I spoke with Nicole Warwood who celebrated one year cancer free in July about how Cancer Support Community helped her. She was originally on the board for them as a treasurer before her diagnosis, and said it was a little weird at first being on the other side. She originally went in just for physical treatment, doing yoga to help her body build strength. After being there she realized she needed the emotional support just as much.
Nicole caught it early so she didn't have as difficult a recovery process as some others deal with, even though hers was extremely difficult as well, brought feelings of guilt. Being around women in other stages, who told her that they are happy she doesn't have it worse and that it's alright, helped her cope. Another challenge was her family, and what this process put them through as well. Her husband had a tough time while she was going though surgery, but was able to be strong and there for her when she was struggling with the after effects of not getting better as fast as she was hoping. She was thankful they weren't mentally struggling at the same time so they could really lean on each other for support.
Having young children, saying the word "cancer" can be scary. So, they said there was something "icky" inside her. Nicole also had to help them understand that she was going to be different after this. She can't do the same physical activity that she used to, and that can be hard to accept. Cancer Support Community has classes to help people and their families deal with those changes.
She wanted to point out how grateful and fortunate she was to have great surgeons here and be able to stay local with all her doctors in the greater Bozeman area.
Nicole did end with some advice; get tested-don't wait, trust your body if something feels off, connect with those who can relate to you, and don't discount the mental and emotional side of it.
For more information on PNKBZN you can head to their website here.
