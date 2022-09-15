BOZEMAN, MONT. - The Polaris Dawn program is training a crew for when they take the Falcon 9 into orbit later this year in Florida. Those missions will eventually take us back to the Moon and put a person on Mars.
While in Bozeman they will be "practicing flying formations, going through checklist procedures, working together as a crew and giving the same experiences to SpaceX engineers as well," said Scott "Kidd" Poteet, Mission Pilot for Polaris Dawn.
This started with a mission called Inspiration 4 almost two years ago. Inspiration 4 was the first all-civilian mission to space. From there they partnered with SpaceX for a more operationally focused program; creating Polaris Dawn. They will take part in three space missions that will ultimately help SpaceX identify technologies and challenges necessary to make the leap to the next generation of rocket. Right now they use Falcon 9 rockets with the dragon capsule to send astronauts to the space station. They are working on developing "Starship" which is the vehicle that is going to the Moon, Mars, and beyond.
They will also be testing technologies needed to make the transition to long-duration space flight.
Polaris Dawn has a few objectives: accomplish the first commercial space walk, set the altitude record for lower earth orbit (1,368 KM set in 1966, they're shooting for over 1,400 KM), and conduct 35 science research experiments. Right now the longest durations in space are six months to a year, the research they do will help prepare for multi-year trips.
The members of the crew will go through over six months of intense training. Phase one is learning the system and the ship. Phase two is learning the space walk. Phase three is working on team dynamics - doing things such as scuba diving, climbing a volcano and fighter jet training.
There are a dozen people within the Polaris Program but Scott said there are thousands with SpaceX that have a role in this mission, and each is vital.
The question many are wondering is why are they in Bozeman? Well, Jared Isaacman, the Mission Commander, has a residence and his jets are here. The community of Bozeman and the airport is also very welcoming, so they said it was an easy choice. One thing Scott also noted was the large veteran community in this area and said that they can relate and can handle a little bit of extra noise for the week.
All of the jets they have can break the speed of sound except for one. The fastest jet can also reach speeds up to 1,500 MPH, but they won't be doing that here. The aircraft include L-39s, Alpha Jets and a MiG-29. They will be done flying overhead on the 18th.
The Polaris Dawn program is also partnered with St. Jude Children's Hospital and has raised 250 million for the kids. They partnered with them because they share the some values.
"Thank you to the community of Bozeman for allowing us to make a little noise.. it's very much appreciated to give us this opportunity,' said Poteet.
