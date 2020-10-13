BELGRADE - A woman is facing a pending felony assault with a weapon charge after allegedly shattering window and threatening an officer with a hammer in Belgrade Sunday.
The Belgrade Police Department says in the charging documents they cited Madison Mitchell, 22, for camping in her green Chevy suburban, a city ordinance violation, on Ninth Street around 8:49 p.m.
After police left, dispatch received two reports of someone shattering a window at an apartment complex. The complainant told dispatch the suspect is the same person in the green Chevy suburban, according to charging documents.
Charging documents say upon arriving back to the location, police noticed Mitchell's car was parked within feet from the shattered window which appeared to have been broken by a hard blunt object, charging documents say.
Mitchell reportedly refused to exit the green Chevy and documents say the police officer figured she was upset by the citation she received earlier for camping in her car based on what she was telling the officer. Charging documents say Mitchell pointed out to the officer she shattered the window out of vengeance.
Police spoke with the occupant of the apartment and she said the window shattered, she went outside and saw Mitchell entering her green Chevy, documents say. Documents allege the occupant said shards of glass fell onto the floor near her infant who was within a few feet of the window.
Documents say there previously have been several reports and incidents of Mitchell living in her vehicle with concern for her well-being. Documents allege Mitchell had two cats in the green Chevy and there appeared to be feces and garbage inside the vehicle.
Police allege in documents the driver's window was either rolled down or gone, and was covered by a blanket and plastic. The officer established Mitchell allegedly committed criminal mischief and they were going to arrest her. The officer tried to take off the blanket and plastic over the driver's window to further examine her welfare and talk to her about getting out of the vehicle.
When the police officer tried to take off the blanket and plastic over the window, documents allege Mitchell grabbed a hammer, threatened to strike the officer with it, swung it at them and said, "What, do you want me to hit you with the hammer too?"
Documents say the officer leaped back out of fear Mitchell was going to hit them with the hammer and took out their Taser pointing it at Mitchell. The officer alerted Mitchell they will shoot the Taser if she fails to obey orders. The officer asked her to get out of the vehicle and told her she is under arrest -- Mitchell refused, moved to the back of the vehicle and moved back upfront while gripping the hammer, according to documents. Documents allege Mitchell grabbed a pair of scissors at one point.
The officer shot their Taser at Mitchell; however, only one probe hit Mitchell's clothing and was unsuccessful. Documents say the officer told Mitchell to get out of the vehicle and that they did not want to Tase her, but she allegedly refused again.
The officer shot the Taser at Mitchell a second time and was successful. The officer was able to take the hammer away -- Mitchell allegedly resisted arrest, the officer had to force her out and put her in handcuffs.
Mitchell is pending a felony charge of assault with a weapon, several misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest.
Mitchell is jailed at the Gallatin County Detention Center with no bond set.