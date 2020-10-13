Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH, WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH, ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN LEWIS AND CLARK, MADISON, JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, MEAGHER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS COULD DAMAGE TREES AND PROPERTY AS WELL AS BLOW AROUND LOOSE OR UNSECURED OBJECTS. STRONG CROSS-WINDS COULD MAKE TRAVEL DIFFICULT FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES AND THOSE TOWING TRAILERS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR FROM THE EVENING HOURS TONIGHT AND INTO THE EARLY MORNING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY. WINDS MAY DECREASE DURING THE LATE MORNING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY, BUT INCREASE AGAIN DURING THE AFTERNOON BEFORE ONCE AGAIN DECREASING DURING THE EVENING HOURS ON WEDNESDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. && MOLDAN