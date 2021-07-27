Police lights--Vault

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Police say a fire at a Bozeman residence appeared to be purposefully set.

According to a release from the Bozeman Police Department, emergency responders arrived to the fire around 12:37 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South McAdow Avenue.

Police evacuated the only resident of the home and evacuated the neighbors as a precaution.

BPD and the fire departments are investigating the structure fire together to identify the cause and origin.

