The following is from the Bozeman Police Department
Officers are seeking help from the public in identifying suspects in a series of thefts from vehicles. If you live in the Lakes at Valley West subdivision in Bozeman and have external security cameras, you may be able to help out. Officers have been investigating a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles parked in the northwest residential area of Bozeman. If you have an external security camera and are willing, please search between midnight and 0600 on 6/4/23 for people checking car doors in your neighborhood. People engaged in this behavior often have a nearby vehicle for a quick getaway. If you have a video of individuals engaging in this behavior, please get in touch with Officer N Patrick (#105) at npatrick@bozeman.net.
In the meantime, the majority of thefts from vehicles that officers investigate involve unlocked vehicles. The best way to protect your property is to secure it and lock your car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.