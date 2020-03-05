BOZEMAN - Montana State University Police are investigating reported vandalism on the inflatable North Dome on campus that happend on the morning of Feb. 28.
According to a news release from MSU Police, the crime happened sometime between 3 a.m. to 6 a.m.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or heard of any suspicious activity regarding the dome to come forward with information. MSU Police ask you contact them at 406-994-2121.
Reporter identity may remain confidential but police ask to leave contact information in order to ask follow-up questions if necessary.