Police: Man leads law enforcement on pursuit, rolls over vehicle in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man was arrested after a pursuit with officers resulting in a rollover crash Monday morning in Bozeman.
The Bozeman Police Department posted on Facebook an officer saw the driver of a Polaris utility vehicle make a traffic violation on the north side of Bozeman.
The officer turned on their emergency lights to stop the vehicle, but BPD said the driver did not stop and a pursuit began.
BPD said the driver was driving through yards, parks and throughout the north side of town trying to flee law enforcement.
The vehicle rolled over, according to BPD, and the driver had three warrants out for his arrest, was listed as an absconder from felony probation and had a suspended drivers license.
A female passenger who was in the vehicle during the crash got non-life threatening injuries.
The driver is facing felony theft of the utility vehicle and criminal endangerment charges, and numerous misdemeanor charges were requested through the county attorney's office.
The driver was jailed at the Gallatin County Detention Center on no initial bond. However, a judge later set his bond at $115,000 for the new charges. No bond is set at this time because of the alleged felony probation violation.