BOZEMAN, Mont. - A man was arrested after allegedly threatening multiple people with a knife inside a bar in Bozeman.
The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post Thursday officers came to the scene and found the man inside the bar armed with a knife.
There was an intense standoff, and the man dropped the knife, BPD said. But when officers tried to put handcuffs on him, he allegedly started to fight with officers.
BPD alleges the man kept making threats towards the transporting officer and the officer's family while on their way to the jail.
The man was jailed at the Gallatin County Detention Center on six felony charges:assault with a weapon (4x), criminal endangerment and intimidation. Bond was set at $750,000.
He is now being held by U.S. Marshals on no bond.