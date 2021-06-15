BOZEMAN, Mont. - An unidentified man reportedly threatened a woman with a knife in the area of S Third Avenue and W Koch Street Monday night in Bozeman.

A release from the Bozeman Police Department said around 11 p.m. the woman was parked in her vehicle in a parking lot when the unidentified man approached her vehicle, opened her door and threatened her with a knife.

BPD said the woman fought the man away and ran to her apartment where she called 911. BPD said the man did not specify what his motive was during the incident and ran away in an unknown direction.

Police were not able to locate a suspect in the area.

The man is described as being 5 feet and 9 to 10inches tall, with darker skin, medium build, had dark hair and eyes, had was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a red bandana.

The incident is under investigation. No one has been arrested at this time.

BPD asks anyone with information to call them; Those with information leading to an arrest may qualify for a Crime Stoppers reward.