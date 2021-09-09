Police receive reports of bear, cubs in Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A black bear and two cubs were reportedly tipping over trash cans on the south end of Bozeman Thursday morning, according to police.

The Bozeman Police Department said in a Facebook post the reported sightings happened between S. Church Avenue and S. Wilson Avenue and W. Kagy Boulevard.

BPD warns the public to be careful, to keep pets on a leash and supervise children when going outside.

