BOZEMAN, Mont. - Police responded to a rollover crash in Bozeman Monday that reportedly left the driver without any critical injuries.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. Seventh Avenue and W. Mendenhall Street.

According to a Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department, the driver was wearing their seatbelt when their car rolled over, and they said the incident could have been much worse if their seatbelt wasn't buckled.

"While this is a rough start to the week, it could have been much worse had this driver not been wearing his seatbelt," BPD wrote in the Facebook post. "Even in town crashes can be serious and injuries are likely without wearing seatbelts. We were happy to report the driver walked away without serious injury."