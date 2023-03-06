UPDATE: 08:56 A.M.
The following is a Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department:
"In the morning hours of 3/6/23, members of the Bozeman School District received a suspicious email that contained threatening language toward the schools. During the night the Bozeman Police Department systematically searched and cleared all of the schools. It was also determined that other school districts in Montana received the same suspicious email. At this time there are no credible threats toward the school, staff or students, and we are continuing to investigate the incident. We would like to thank the Bozeman School District for their assistance and coordinated response to this incident."
The following is an email from BSD7 Superintendent Casey Bertram:
"As communicated this morning, the District received an email late last evening that included a school threat. After the closure decision was made and communicated, we learned that multiple school districts across the state also received the same email threat. Law enforcement has confirmed that the threat is not believed to be credible. The Bozeman Police Department (BPD) Detective division is continuing to investigate the incident.
There were specific circumstances that drove our decision to close our schools this morning. When Bozeman Public Schools learned of the threat, local law enforcement was immediately contacted. The threat did not specify a particular school. The BPD did a perimeter check of our schools and found a door ajar at Bozeman High School. Due to the open door, a full law enforcement response was initiated to systematically check and clear all schools.
In collaboration with the BPD we made a decision that took into account the information we had and prioritized student and staff safety. We apologize for the inconvenience a school closure causes. The school day will not need to be made up.
As mentioned earlier, we will reopen our school buildings for after school activities beginning at 3:30 pm. This does not include the kidsLINK after school program; that program will not run today. The Board of Trustees meeting will proceed as scheduled. School will resume tomorrow, Tuesday, March 7 as usual.
We are thankful for our partnership with the BPD. The incident required coordinated action and communication throughout the night and early morning hours from both BPD and BSD7 officials. As mentioned this morning, if you or your child become aware of any potential threat posted to social media or anywhere else, please notify your school’s principal and local law enforcement immediately. For emergencies please call 911. To contact Bozeman PD SRO Sergeant Scott McCormick, call 406-582-2000.
Thanks for your continued support of Bozeman Public Schools."
Threatening a school is a crime. It's called felony intimidation and can carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years and fines up to $50,000.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Bozeman School District 7 is closed Monday after receiving a threatening email Sunday night.
The following is an email from BSD7 Superintendent Casey Bertram:
“Shortly after 11 pm last night, the district received a suspicious email with a school threat. A specific school was not identified. At this time, the origin of the email is unknown. The District worked with law enforcement throughout the night. While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously. It is for this reason that out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to cancel school on Monday, March 6. All buildings will be closed during regular school hours on Monday to students, staff, and the public, so all school business is postponed, including scheduled meetings for the day. This will allow law enforcement to do its job in a thorough manner.”
They plan to have BSD7 buildings open for after-school activities. Schools will reopen tomorrow with an increased police presence.
Bertram says to underscore with your child that if they hear or see something, they need to say something. If you or your child become aware of a threat, report it to your school’s principal and law enforcement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.