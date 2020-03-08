BOZEMAN - Tow truck drivers trying to pick up a car over the weekend were met by a gunshot at an apartment complex in Bozeman, with the police investigation shutting down part of Kagy Boulevard for hours on Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened at the Hawks Ridge apartment complex - known as "the Block" - near the Bozeman Church of Christ just southwest of Montana State's campus.
The area is known as a party street, but residents say it hasn't seen anything quite like the action seen on Sunday afternoon.
Luna Properties - which manages the HOA on Hawks Ridge - contracts MCM Car Repair for towing on the street, which is marked on nearly every curb with red "no parking" paint.
Police tell us that over the span of three days, there were multiple attempts by MCM tow truck drivers to pick up a car in the neighborhood. At one point, they reported having beer bottles thrown at them.
Then on Sunday, the drivers say they were shot at when when they tried to tow the car again. Police say there was damage on the tow truck consistent with a bullet hole.
No one was injured, but agencies from around the county responded to the incident.
Neighbors say they walked out of their homes to police telling them to put their hands in the air.
Several people were restrained, a typical tactic used by police in situations like this, but none were arrested.
Police say, despite the fear from residents yesterday, this wasn't random.
"This is not a normal thing," says Bozeman Police Sergeant Travis Munter. "And I really want to stress that it was something that appears to be very specific to the tow truck being there, and it's not a situation where somebody in the apartment complex, you know, is shooting randomly at people coming into the apartment complex."
Police still have a lot of unanswered questions: what was used to fire that shot, what was the intent, and most importantly, who fired?
If you know anything about what happened, you're encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (406) 586-1131.