BOZEMAN, Mont. - Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect of an armed robbery that happened at a business in Bozeman July 13, 2021.

The suspect is described as a man, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and has a medium build.

The Bozeman Police Department said via Facebook the suspect fled the crime scene in a white 4-door sedan. Detectives believe the vehicle is a 1995 to 1999 Toyota Avalon.

Police trying to ID suspect of Bozeman armed robbery

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Detective Lloyd #121 at 406-582-2225.

Anyone providing information assisting in an arrest/prosecution may qualify to receive a reward.

