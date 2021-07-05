BOZEMAN, Mont. - Two adults were reportedly shot at the Bozeman Pond walking trail in the 600 block of South Fowler Avenue Sunday night around 10:15 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found nearby residents treating the two victims, and the officers were told the suspect fled the scene, according to a release from the Bozeman Police Department.
BPD said both victims were brought to a local hospital, and they are both expected to survive.
Law enforcement thoroughly searched the area for the suspect, but the suspect has not been located.
The suspect is described as slender-built standing 5-feet, 9-inches to 6-feet tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black mask covering their nose and mouth. It is uncertain whether the suspect is a man or woman.
No one else was harm in this shooting and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Quinn Ellingson at 406-582-2956 or email crimetips@bozeman.net. BPD said anyone who comes forward with helpful information regarding this incident may remain anonymous and could qualify for a reward.