Police, wildlife officials remove bear out of yard

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Police helped wildlife officials relocate a bear after it had been eating in someone's yard.
According to a Facebook post from the Bozeman Police Department, the person tried to scare the bear off their property, but it didn't work.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks sedated the bear to safely relocate it to a different area.
BPD said they suggest leaving bears alone if they are seen in town and to give them enough distance.
To report bear problems call 406-582-2000, or in case of emergency, call 9-1-1.