Police, wildlife officials remove bear out of yard

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND INCREASING THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 116 AND 118... The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * AFFECTED AREA...Lincoln Ranger District of the Helena National Forest and Helena and Townsend Ranger Districts of the Helena National Forest. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered wet and dry * IMPACTS...In addition to the threat to create new fire starts due to lightning strikes, thunderstorms will be capable of producing gusty and erratic outflows, which could lead to extreme fire behavior on existing fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in these areas of this Red Flag Warning. && Moldan