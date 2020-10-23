Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 10 INCHES POSSIBLE AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, WITH 10 TO 15 INCHES POSSIBLE IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...BEAVERHEAD, MADISON AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 PM MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THE COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HEAVIEST SNOW AND STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED FROM MIDNIGHT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&