BOZEMAN - A poll conducted by Montana State University political scientists shows Montana voters of all parties are uncertain whether they would get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Treasure State 2020 Pre-election Poll gathered a total of 1,287 responses from Montana voters asking a range questions about their opinions, habits and experiences associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, a release from MSU explains. The poll was conducted from Sept. 14 to Oct. 2 before Montana's recent COVID-19 case spike.
The poll uncovered 28-percent of participants reported they will not receive a vaccine while 31-percent reported they are unsure, according to MSU associate political science professor Eric Rallie. Additionally, Democrats were more likely to report uncertainty revolving getting a vaccine, and Republicans were more likely to report they would not.
“Overall, a much smaller percentage of people now say they will definitely get the vaccination [in contrast to a similar poll conducted in April 2020],” Raile said in the release. “Nationally, Democratic politicians have been emphasizing concerns about vaccine safety, and those views are likely being reflected among Democrats in Montana.”
Rallie added in the release a female majority in opposition to a COVID-19 vaccine does not come as a shock to him, possibly due to anti-vaccination material seen on social media as a factor.
“The vast majority of respondents (78%) see themselves as being at low or moderate risk of catching the coronavirus,” Raile said in the release.
More information on the poll results can be found on MSU's website.