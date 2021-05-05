BIG SKY, Mont. - The cause of a wildfire that burned about 100-acres east of Big Sky has been determined to be target shooting.

On Nov. 5, 2020, several crews responded to the Porcupine Wildfire which was burning about one mile from the Porcupine Prescribed Burn being conducted by Forest Service personnel.

All prescribed burning activities were stopped after reports of the wildfire were received.

A release from the USDA says all suspected human-caused fires are investigated by the Forest Service and for this fire, a joint investigation was conducted by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Service Law Enforcement.

Over multiple months, investigators conducted a thorough cause and origin analysis and talked to numerous witnesses that had called 911 or called to report information on the fire. Several people reported hearing a series of gunshots coming from the area of origin moments before the fire started according to the release.

The individual who was responsible for the gunfire was identified and reportedly told investigators they saw flame behind their target after shooting, and that they tried to put the fire out, but they were unsuccessful due to the wind.

“We appreciate everyone who worked with law enforcement to bring this investigation to a conclusion,” said Corey Lewellen, Bozeman District Ranger. “I also appreciate the community’s patience as we processed a challenging investigation. We are committed to continuing our communication and transparency as it relates to forest management and prescribed fire, and I greatly value the comments and concerns that I have heard from the Big Sky community.” We all need to be mindful and careful, when it comes to target shooting,” said Gallatin County Sheriff, Dan Springer. “Be aware of the types of natural fuels beyond your target when shooting."