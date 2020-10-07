power outage

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Northwestern Energy is reporting a power outage in Belgrade on Wednesday night. The company acknowledged the outage in a tweet just before 10 PM, saying that servicemen were en route to the area to make repairs.

There are 3 outages centered near the corner of S. Broadway and W. Missoula Avenue in Belgrade and another in Bozeman off of Moss Bridge Road.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.

