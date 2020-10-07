BOZEMAN, Mont. - Northwestern Energy is reporting a power outage in Belgrade on Wednesday night. The company acknowledged the outage in a tweet just before 10 PM, saying that servicemen were en route to the area to make repairs.
There are 3 outages centered near the corner of S. Broadway and W. Missoula Avenue in Belgrade and another in Bozeman off of Moss Bridge Road.
NorthWestern Energy is aware of an outage in the Belgrade/Bozeman area. We have servicemen in route to make repairs. Thanks for your patience. You can find the most up-to-date outage information at https://t.co/W5gB7EdaFg ^jd— NorthWestern Energy (@NWEinfo) October 8, 2020
This is a developing story. We will update it as we learn more.