Update, 7:54 pm -
NorthWestern Energy is reporting the outage has been repaired.
BOZEMAN - NorthWestern Energy is reporting a power outage affecting many customers in Bozeman.
The Electric Service Outage Map on NorthWestern Energy’s website is reporting four confirmed outages, one affecting 1,801 customers, one affecting 12,95 customers, one affecting 1,401 customers and one affecting 528 customers.
On Twitter, NorthWestern Energy said they are experiencing an outage on the East side of Bozeman, and that they have a crew on the way to restore power as quickly as possible.