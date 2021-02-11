Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Meagher, Gallatin, Jefferson, Broadwater and Madison. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&