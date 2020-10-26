power outage

BOZEMAN- Northwestern Energy has confirmed a power outage in Bozeman on Monday morning affecting more than 1,500 customers.

The company acknowledged the outage in a tweet around 1:30 a.m. saying that servicemen were en route to the area to make repairs.

According to Northwestern Energy's outage mapping website the estimated time for repair is 5:15 a.m.

