BOZEMAN- Northwestern Energy has confirmed a power outage in Bozeman on Monday morning affecting more than 1,500 customers.
The company acknowledged the outage in a tweet around 1:30 a.m. saying that servicemen were en route to the area to make repairs.
According to Northwestern Energy's outage mapping website the estimated time for repair is 5:15 a.m.
