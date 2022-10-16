UPDATE:
Over 11,000 customers in Bozeman were impacted by a power outage Sunday afternoon.
NorthWestern Energy tells Montana Right Now the outage happened around 2:00 pm and impacted 11,295 customers.
Crews responded and determined where the outage originated from.
Power was restored to most people around 3:15 pm.
Work is continuing on the outage and service is expected to be restored to all customers soon.
The exact cause will be determined after repairs are complete, however, NWE says it appears a squirrel may have come in contact with a line, causing the outage.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Many across Bozeman are without power Sunday afternoon.
NorthWestern Energy’s outage map is reporting thousands of customers in Bozeman are impacted by the outage. According to their twitter, crews are en route to repair the outage.
We have reached out to NorthWestern Energy and are waiting to hear back regarding a cause for the outage.
It appears the substation at College St. and 11th Ave. has gone down
People in the area are reporting hearing a boom before power was lost.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.
