Update - Monday, 6:15 a.m.
Hundreds of people still waking up in the dark this morning after blackouts were reported starting Saturday night when blizzard-like conditions hit the hardest. Some people spending more than a day without power in frigid temperatures.
According to Northwestern Energy, parts of Black Eagle and Great Falls are hit the hardest-with up to 400 customers reporting outages. Those numbers are similar in Gallatin County and 50 customers could be without power in Yellowstone County this morning.
Northwestern Energy crews have been working to restore power since 7 Saturday night, starting with lines that affect the most customers.
Northwestern energy tells us the build up of ice on many power lines -combined with strong wind gusts made for a messy mix.
“There's ice and snow on them, and then when the wind hits them just right, the lines wave up and down, and they can also flap together," Northwestern Energy Public Relations Specialist Jo Dee Black tells us.
She's reminding everyone to report any outages and stay away from downed wires.
Right now there are still several outages reported near great falls.
Northwestern energy's official online map shows the latest numbers in your area.
These outages forced Geyser Public Schools, Simms High School, and Fort Shaw Elementary to be closed today.
