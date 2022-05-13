BOZEMAN, Mont. - Preparations have begun for the Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman.
Although the Festival isn’t until August, the ball has already begun rolling to get things ready by then.
This year’s 2022 Sweet Pea Festival of the Arts commemorative button design has been chosen, and the deadline for Art’s Poster and T-Shirt contest has already passed.
If you want to help put on this year’s festival, you can volunteer. More information on volunteering with the Sweet Pea Festival on their website here.
Typically, the Festival brings in around 14,000 people and raises over $1.7 million in just three days.
With the pandemic, however, the last two years impacted how organizers held the events, with the large music gathering being canceled in 2020, and capacity being reduced in 2021.
You can get a head start on attending this year and get your wristbands online here.
