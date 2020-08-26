BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office says the body of Tom Duffy, the helicopter pilot killed Monday while fighting a fire in Oregon, will arrive at the airport Thursday and be escorted to Dahl Funeral Home by members of his family, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Gallatin County Search and Rescue, US Forest Service, and Hyalite Fire Department.
The aircraft bringing him home is expected to land between 2:00 and 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office says the procession route will start at the Central Helicopter hanger then proceed to Airport Road, the Frontage Road to N. 7th, then get on I-90 eastbound to E Main, to Highland Blvd, to Dahl. The public is encouraged to pay their respects during this time.