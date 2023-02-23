LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Production for the film “Rust” is moving to Montana.
The Montana Film Office has a crew call seeking all crew positions for filming between April 21 and May 22 near Livingston.
On Wednesday, Fox News reported Alec Baldwin is still set to play the lead character.
Controversy has surrounded the film after Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol for a scene on Oct. 21, 2021, when the gun went off, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
A firearm enhancement charge against Baldwin was dropped and he now faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars if he is convicted in the shooting, according to Fox News.
Filming is set to take place at the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.
