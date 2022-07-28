BOZEMAN, Mont. - Project Healing Waters fly fishing hosted their annual National Fly Casting Competition in Bozeman Thursday.
The top 14 veterans from around the country who won their local and regional competitions squared off at 8:00 AM to see who is the best of the best. The competition was held at Kagy Fields on the Montana State Campus.
Project Healing Waters is about so much more than just their annual competition, they help disabled and injured veterans all year long to give them a sense of community and support to recover from their experiences.
Many veterans can feel lost at home when returning from war, Project Healing Waters COO David Folkers said it has helped him and thousands of other veterans heal mentally and physically after retiring.
"Being able to have the disabled vets get together and do these group activities, it's awesome for them to connect with each other. We don't advertise it as a support group but that's really what it ends up being for them, a support group," says Folkers.
They have over 200 regional programs, including one here in Bozeman, that meet throughout the year to tie flies, build rods, learn, practice, and hit the river together.
Jim Wenger, who is the program lead in Bozeman says they welcome anyone with a VA disability rating to come join their community here.
If any disabled veterans would like to join Bozeman's Project Healing Waters program, you can reach out to Jim Wenger (jim.wenger@projecthealingwaters.org) or a link to the website can be found here.
