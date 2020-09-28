Promotion to mask up in Gallatin County comes with prizes

BOZEMAN- Those seen wearing a mask in public may receive a game card for a chance to win Gallatin County-related prizes.
“Mask Up Gallatin” is a program that rewards Gallatin County residents who wear masks in public places that will last through Oct. 19, 2020.
There will be 5,000 game cards distributed by Mask Up Gallatin ambassadors, as well as select area retailers and employers.
The promotional website will feature an online scratch-and-win game to award over 200 instant-win prizes with a total value of over $4,500.
Anyone who doesn’t win an instant-win prize will be automatically entered into a drawing for the Grand Prize – $250 in Downtown Dollars.
Those who receive a game card can go to www.maskupgallatin.com promotional website where they can enter the unique code on their game piece for a chance to win passes to Bridger Bowl, Big Sky Resort, Spire Climbing & Fitness Center, Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center, Crosscut Mountain Center, The Ridge Athletic Club, as well as gift cards to area businesses and merchandise from participating prize partners.
“So the goal of this is to reward people for wearing a mask in public places it’s to say thank you for caring for you neighbors, thank you for caring for your community, we know there’s a mask mandate but we want to say thank you and we think that’s being lost in the conversation,” Terry Cunningham, president of Cottonwood Enterprises, Inc. said.
A link to the promotional website can be found here.