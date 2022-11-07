LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Quality, affordable childcare is difficult to find in Montana, but Governor Gianforte is proposing changes that could help.
Montana's Department of Public Health and Human Services has spent the past year overhauling the child care licensing administrative rules. The proposed rules look to decrease barriers and increase capacity for quality and affordable child care. Not only do they want to remove red tape, but also clarify provider obligations for a faster and simpler system.
There are several news rules that address child-to-staff ratios, one calls for a ratio of 20:1 for five years old and over with a maximum of 40. The current rule is a ratio of of 14:1, with a maximum of 32. Another change looks to clarify how child care providers can use apartment buildings and basements. This supports increased capacity for providers residing in different types of residential buildings.
Another rule looks to clarify who is required to receive a background check. According to DPHHS, it would "streamline expectations and timelines for new staff hires and staff renewals, which may decrease the burden of hiring and retaining staff."
There is also a proposed new child care licensing category. It is "out-of-school-time care for school age children." This change is expected to allow providers who offer that service to become licensed. This includes organizations like Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCA's and others who provide care for children 6 and older. The licensure would allow them to receive state funds.
Additional rules lay out a roadmap for getting licensed and registered as well so it is easier and faster. The DPHHS crafted these proposed new rules after getting input from 700 child care facility owners and staff, parents, employers, state and local agency partners, legislators, and interested parties.
They are taking public comments until 5 P.M. on December 2. A public hearing on the proposed rules is set for Monday, November 28 at 9 A.M. via zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.