Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for... South central Missoula County in west central Montana... North central Ravalli County in west central Montana... * Until 130 PM MST. * At 1254 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from near Missoula to 6 miles northwest of Victor, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Flash freeze on roads. Intense bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to blowing snow and rapidly falling visibility. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Travel will become difficult and potentially dangerous within minutes. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 between mile markers 111 and 116. Highway 93 S between mile markers 61 and 92. Locations impacted include... Missoula, Lolo, Stevensville, Florence and Turah. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Wet roadways will quickly freeze. Black ice will cause roads, bridges, and overpasses to become slick and dangerous. Slow down and be prepared for a sudden loss of traction. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions. && SNOW SQUALL...RADAR INDICATED

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&