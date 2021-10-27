LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Law enforcement is looking for two teens last seen Tuesday, Oct. 26.
According to the Livingston Police Department (LPD), 14-year-old Phoebe Mulholland was last seen with 16-year-old Anthony (Rose) Bushnell.
Bushnell may be wearing a red hoodie with camo/khaki pants and glasses, and Mullholland was seen wearing a black hoodie and black boots.
At this time LPD says there is no concern for their safety.
If you have information concerning their whereabouts, you are asked to please contact the Livingston Police Department at 406-222-2050.