ENNIS, Mont. - The State of Montana owns a 160 acre tract of land on the east side of HWY 287 between McAllister and Ennis which is the site of the DSL pit gravel mine.
This mine can be viewed from the Madison River and Ennis Lake, as it is extremely close. For the past 30 years or so, the State of Montana has leased 40 acres of this land to AM Welles, a local gravel pit operator. The expiration of the lease and the mine happened at the end of last year. Earlier this year AM Welles renewed the lease through the Montana DEQ and DNRC until 2042. This lease renewal allows for the increase in the footprint of the mine from 40 acres to 63.2 acres, an increase of over 50% which requires proper public notice, which has not happened.
The operator has now been permitted to mine/eliminate the eastern wall or bench of the mine, which will eliminate the barrier hiding the permanent scarring and equipment of the mine from the view of the Madison River Valley, Ennis Lake as well as the Lee Metcalf wilderness and even Lone Peak at Big Sky. This renewed permit allows for the addition of an Asphalt Plant, Concrete and Asphalt Recycling Plant, other Crushing Equipment, Pug Mill and Wash Plant. These operations generate significant Fugitive Dust and Silica, which can seep into the river and lake or fly airborne into Mcallister or Ennis.
These can have serious health impacts on humans, animals and the environment of Madison Valley.
This permit was issued without proper public notice or proper Environmental Assessments. The Valley Garden Ranch has challenged these actions in court for failure to comply with state law and Montana’s constitution, asserting, among other actions, a lack of proper public notice and a deficient and incorrect permit application and environmental assessment.
The DNRC's response when asked why they haven't made the public known about this proposal and announced they are taking comment was; “given the historic lack of interest in the site and the fact that the nearest building or residence is at least a mile away from the proposed expansion area, the DNRC has chosen not to scope the community regarding this action."
The last day for public comment is Friday October 28. You can voice your opinion on the Protect The Madison Valley's website here.
