BOZEMAN- A citizen-proposed land agreement to improve public access on the Crazy Mountains will receive public feedback at the Masonic Lodge in Bozeman on July 30, 2020, and in Big Sky at the Wilson Hotel on Aug. 6, 2020, both from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On Aug. 7, 2020, the proposal will be submitted to the Custer-Gallatin National Forest and Montana’s Congressional Delegation for review.
The Crazy Mountains, often called the Crazies, have been debated for years over resolving public access debates with local ranchers, conservationists, hunters, and the Crow people.
According to a new proposal in July, the project would consolidate public lands and create new public access on the eastern side of the Crazy Mountains as well as near Inspiration Divide in the Madison Range near Big Sky, Montana.
A new 22-mile trail connecting the Half Moon campground in Big Timber Creek to an existing trail along the Sweet Grass Creek would be included in the proposal.
The estimated $1 million trail would come at no cost to Montana taxpayers and would be fully funded by The Yellowstone Club who also look to improve the trailhead at Half Moon campground.
The Crow people would also be allowed access to Crazy Peak, one of the tribe’s most sacred places, according to the proposal.
Hunters and sightseers will gain access to 1,566 acres of public land where guaranteed access does not currently exist.
Conversationalists will be happy to hear that the Custer-Gallatin Forest Service will acquire 3,900 acres of roadless area essential to protecting the protected species of wolverines and Canada lynx in the area.
The proposal will receive public feedback at the last two open-house events to be conducted in compliance with Montana’s must current COVID-19 guidelines.
More information can be found here.