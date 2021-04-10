BOZEMAN, Mont. - A small grass fire was ignited by a railroad crew working on the tracks off Rouse Avenue.
Bozeman Fire reports rail workers quickly acted and pulled fire hoses from the train to extinguish the fire.
Quick response by Bozeman Fire E4 and Brush 1 helped hold the fire to less than an acre burned.
“A huge thanks to the railroad crew for a very quick response of the rig working and even more units arriving as we finished up and for working well with Bozeman Fire crews! Stay safe out there and thanks again!” Bozeman Fire wrote.
A railroad crew working on the tracks off Rouse Ave ignited a small grass fire. With quick action from rail workers they...Posted by Bozeman Fire on Saturday, April 10, 2021