BOZMAN, Mont. - The American Legion Post 14 will host its 22nd annual Memorial Day Parade downtown Bozeman Monday.
The parade will be a rain or shine event and festivities kick off bright and early.
Starting at 6:00 a.m. American Legion Post 14 is going to put up 90 American flags out on Main Street which will be followed by a free breakfast open to the community from 7:00 - 9:00 in the building above post 14.
The parade will start on North 7th Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and participants will march down Main Street.
Gallatin Post 14 Commander, Len Albright said over 50 groups are registered to be a part of the parade and they are expecting a big crowd this year.
The parade will end at Wallace Avenue and then the community is invited to attend a ceremony at the Bozeman Sunset Hills Cemetery where Montana's first-ever memorial monument will be unveiled.
“Our gold state families from all over the state of Montana are here and we are going to dedicate a brand new gold star family memorial monument that was in place last week and is covered. We are going to dedicate it to the state of Montana so it is not just a Bozeman deal this is for the state of Montana,”Albright said.
There will be a free lunch at the Salvation Army to wrap up all the Memorial Day events downtown.
