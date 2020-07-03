Rainbow Point Campground closes due to grizzly bear

WEST YELLOWSTONE - The Rainbow Point Campground is closing due to a recent recurring grizzly bear sighting on the campsite.
The Custer Gallatin Forest announced the closure Friday in concern for the safety of campers.
According to a release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks, the bear was reportedly getting into food in the area subdivision and habitually making its way back.
“When a bear receives food and becomes a food conditioned bear it can be very dangerous,” Jason Brey, Hebgen Lake District Ranger, said in the release. “It is unfortunate that this bear appears to have associated people with a food reward and we are working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to trap the bear for public safety concerns.”
FWP says the campground is closed until further notice and all campers are ordered to leave. Campground workers are trying clear out campers and move them to nearby sit, according to FWP.
FWP reminds the public the Custer Gallatin National Forest is in the borders of bear country and food storage is mandatory annually March 1 through Dec. 1.
FWP includes the following requirements on food storage in their release in part:
• In hard-sided vehicles;
• In bear-resistant containers;
• Hung at least 10 feet above the ground, and 4 feet away from tree/pole, out of the reach of wildlife; or
• Placed within a fenced area that meets the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee regulations (www.igbconline.org) for approved bear resistant products list
Those who disobey food storage orders will receive a violation and be held civilly accountable.