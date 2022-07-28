Randash Auto Center hosts backpack giveaway this Saturday

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Randash Auto Center is hosting a backpack giveaway Saturday morning from 8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Each backpack is filled with school supplies and academic resources that students need to use throughout the year.
Randash said every year they work closely with the non-profit Thrive and through their partnership the family-owned company learned that there is a lack of backpacks donated to middle and high school students from low-income families.
"Everybody has a chance to do a little and we are just doing our part. We are trying to help with the financial strain by helping families get ready for the upcoming school year and it is our goal. We are focusing on the junior high and high school-aged kids...that is a growing population in our community and we know that there is a need out there and we hope to fulfilling just a small part of that need," Randash Auto Operations Manager, Rayna Stewart said.
Randash will have a limited supply of backpacks which will be handed out on a first come first serve basis.
Each child must be available to receive a backpack and only two backpacks will be given to each family.
Randash will have breakfast snacks and refreshments provided to the public.
The event will be hosted at Randash Auto Center - 418 Laura Louise Ln, Bozeman, MT 59718
More information about Randash Auto Center can be found here.
