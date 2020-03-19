Reach, a Bozeman non-profit in need of supplies to care for high-risk clients

BOZEMAN- Reach Inc. a local non-profit that provides residential, vocational, and transportation services to over 100 adults with developmental disabilities in Bozeman is in need of help from the community due to the virus.
Staff at the non-profit are adapting to the changing protocols and rules to keep clients safe.
Reach says that they made plans for emergencies like earth-quakes, the flu, and extended power outages, but not for a pandemic of this magnitude.
About 25% of the clients they work with are “high risk” from covid-19.
With shortages of personal protective equipment and home essentials, the nonprofit is asking for help.
Right now they are taking the temperatures of staff when they come on shift and all clients four times per day. If one of the thermometers goes down, they say they will have another problem to add to the list.
The most immediate need is thermometers. Soon, they expect to need masks and gowns.
If you have an extra no-touch digital thermometer that you would be willing and able to donate, please contact Dee Metrick at dee@reachinc.org.