Reach Inc. in Bozeman is looking for more staff to work with disabled adults due to coronavirus

BOZEMAN- Reach Inc., an organization in Bozeman that works with disabled adults is looking to hire more caregivers.
The need is all directly correlated back to the coronavirus. Reach serves 106 high-risk adults in the Gallatin Valley area.
Out of an abundance of caution due to the virus, more staff is needed to ensure the lives of their patients continue moving forward.
“We do have positions that are still open and we are hiring people and we do anticipate as this virus progresses through our community, staff are going to have to stay home to protect the clients, themselves, and the rest of the community,” Dee Metrick the Community Relations and Development Director said.
The training includes CPR, First Aid, Behavior Management and program-specific skills.
You have to have a high school diploma and be older than 18.
Right now the need is present in the area so that the high-risk individuals they serve continue to get care during this time of uncertainty.
25% of their client base is at high risk meaning a lot of the day-to-day life needs to be changed to keep everyone healthy.
When working with members of the disabled community consistency within their schedule is crucially important
“Our clients, most of the people we serve thrive best in routine and their routine has been thrown completely off,” Metrick said, “our work center is closed, so they are working from home, there are no guests allowed, they’re not allowed to see their family, so our clients and their families have to choose- [to] commit 100% to either staying with us or going to be with their family and most of the clients are choosing to stay in their homes.”
So right now with so many of their clients being forced to stay in they are asking the community for help with arts and crafts supplies, DVDs and board games.
The donations would help make this experience easier for their disabled clients.
Metrick says some of their clients have limited internet access which would mean additional games and crafts being donated would bring a spot of joy to someone who right now isn’t getting the opportunity to see their family.
Reach is also in need of extra gloves, thermometers and, masks, any sort of personal protective care that you might be able to donate, staff members are in need.
