Reba McEntire, back in Montana, stops to support local business

BOZEMAN, MT- It’s no secret around four corners that Reba McEntire loves Kountry Korner Café.
A few times a year when she’s back in the state of Montana, it’s one of her restaurants of choice.
Early this week, with gentle hands and a heart of a fighter, she stopped by for breakfast.
The restaurant posted to Facebook, “One of our favorite people stopped by yesterday for breakfast at the Kountry Korner...you might recognize Rex in an inadvertent photo bomb. Thank you Reba!”
Historically, Reba has enjoy the restaurants prime rib, which if she has posted about in the past.
The Heart Won’t Lie and her heart wanted Kountry Korner, we hope she had a great trip to the Treasure State!
