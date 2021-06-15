Recreationalists reminded to be prepared in outdoor Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer reminds recreationalists to be prepared while recreating outdoors in Montana. This announcement comes after Gallatin County was dispatched to a call of a child who fell off a rock at Lava Lake on June 14. According to a Facebook post from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue,

the child was bleeding from the head and complaining of leg pain.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from Big Sky responded to the Lava Lake Trailhead and deployed a team immediately up the trail. Another bystander reportedly took a first aid kit to the injured child, and say they were able to treat the injuries to the point the child was able to start walking out on their own.

Search and Rescue teams met the child and accompanying group about half way up the trail to the lake. They walked out with them and made sure they did not need further medical assistance.

Sheriff Springer says that even a nice afternoon hike may not go as planned; so take plenty of water, sun screen, a first aid kit, and be prepared for any weather for the “unexpected adventure.” If you find you might need help in the backcountry, request it as soon as possible. You are advised to not wait, as Sheriff Springer says they would rather find you hiking out on your own safely.