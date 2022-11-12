BOZEMAN, Mont. - Mountains are seeing snow, and recreationists are planning trips, but with winter weather off to a good start, avalanches are possible.
The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center reports the mountains near Bozeman and Big Sky have one to two and a half feet of snow, with mountains near West Yellowstone and Cooke City seeing two to three and a half feet of snow.
Avalanches have already been triggered by skiers on Mt. Blackmore and in the Bridger Range according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.
They warn avalanches can be triggered where recent snow has drifted into thicker slabs.
You can find the most recent avalanche forecast for the Gallatin National Forest here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.