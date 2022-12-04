BOZEMAN, Mont. - People hitting the slopes are being warned of avalanche danger near West Yellowstone.
The Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center Facebook reports large, human-triggered avalanches are likely near West Yellowstone. Large avalanches are also possible near Cooke City.
Recently formed drifts of snow are the primary avalanche concern and snow and wind Sunday afternoon could create fresh, unstable drifts and cause danger to increase.
A large natural avalanche was reported Saturday on Lionhead Ridge, according to the avalanche center.
At this time, they are reporting avalanche danger is considerable in the Lionhead Range.
You can find more information and avalanche danger levels in the Gallatin National Forest here.
