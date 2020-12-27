Recycling Christmas tree drop-off locations in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Christmas is officially over and the City of Bozeman has Christmas tree sites open and ready for drop-off.
The city asks that residents make sure all decorations are removed from their tree, including any ornaments, lights, twine and wires.
Trees should be left uncut rather than cut up into pieces so city equipment can easily recycle the tree.
Also, city officials say they are not accepting wreaths or garlands at drop-off locations.
The drop-off sites are:
- Gallatin County Regional Park, off of Oak Street
- Christie Fields, off of East Mason Street
- Softball complex off of Haggerty Lane
For additional information, check out the City of Bozeman website.