BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin Valley Mall is going through a $50 million renovation and rebranding, soon becoming a mixed-use center called Gallatin Crossing.
This comes at a time when the American mall is considered to be in decline. A Business Insider article from late 2022 predicts that by 2027, there will only be around 150 malls across the U.S. That is down from the current 700.
The Gallatin Valley Mall is adding a medical pavilion with several healthcare providers, as well as grocery shopping options. Whole Foods already opened later this year.
According to a press release from the mall, national brands are already competing for the Gallatin customer base and a new slate of premium tenants are expected to be completed in the mall later this year.
Nonstop Local’s Alex McCollum asked the people of Bozeman what they would like to see at the mall. Many said they wanted more dining options.
So far, Luxe Society Active has moved from downtown into the mall and Whole Foods opened several months ago. Whimsy’s Candy Co. Is opening next month and a big-name retailer will be announced soon for the west end of the m
