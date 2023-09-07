BOZEMAN, Mont. - Registration for fall and winter Parks and Recreation programming opens at 6 a.m. on Thursday, and programs tend to fill up very fast.
To register for these programs, you need to create an account if you do not already have one.
This fall and winter, Bozeman Parks and Recreation is offering a lot of different activities for kids.
They have Skyhawks soccer and basketball, preschool programming, middle school sports, ice skating lessons, swimming lessons and themed day camps for PIR days when students are out of class but parents are still working. More programming can be viewed in the catalog.
"As a parent, we always need to have that extracurricular activities for our children... We take a lot of pride in what we do. So, it's a great resource for anybody in the city of Bozeman or outside in the Gallatin Valley can come in and sign up for our programming," said Holly Crane, Assistant Recreation Manager.
Registration will fill up completely within a few days, Crane said, even for programs as late as February. So, now is the time to start that process if you know you need care.
The bulk of recreation activities happen both indoors and outdoors at Story Mill Park.
Parks and Rec programming is not just for children, there are also activities for adults and elderly folks, like senior fitness programs and avalanche rescue skills practice.
To take a look at the full fall and winter catalog, sign up to create an account or register for classes, you can visit the recreation page on the City of Bozeman website.
