Remodel begins for Bozeman High School; construction of new Gallatin High School finishing up

BOZEMAN- Bozeman High School is getting a facelift. Money from a $125 million bond approved by city voters in 2017 is footing the bill for construction.
You may have noticed some movement on your drive to work along 11th Ave. that is where a new 750-seat auditorium is being built.
“We’ve never had that in the district,” Todd Swinehart Director of Facilities for Bozeman Public Schools said, “it has always been downtown at the Wilson - so it’s been kind of hard to allow for a lot of those performances… when you’ve got to load everything up and ship it downtown.”
Bricks are falling and concrete is being torn up from the ground to make way for the upgrades.
“At the end of the day what’s going to be happening here- a lot of this stuff just gets demolished, gets turned back into green space,” Swinehart said.
A major goal is to make the experience at both schools equal.
“A new two story classroom learning block will be kind of the main change of what you’re going to be seeing here on 11th avenue side,” Swinehart said.
With students not being in the building due to COVID-19, construction was able to begin a few weeks early moving the expected completion date of the remodel up to the spring of 2022.
As for Gallatin High School construction is in its final stages and is scheduled to be finished up this July.