BOZEMAN, Mont. - Major drainages on the Custer Gallatin National Forest that were impacted by the June 2022 flooding are being repaired.
According to the Custer Gallatin National Forest, the West Rosebud Creek drainage that accesses Mystic Lake and the Mystic Lake Hydropower Facility is the first to complete temporary damage repairs and is opening on September 23 at noon.
In October, repair is expected to begin on Mill Creek (Yellowstone R.D.), Taylor Fork (Hebgen R.D.) and Main Fork of Rock Creek (Beartooth R.D.)
The East Rosebud drainage design work has been awarded for the temporary road and bid for construction work will occur in October, while the West Fork of Rock Creek is in process of being awarded.
After a detailed damage inspection, the Custer Gallatin National Forest itemized an additional $22,800,000 in transportation system damage, beyond the initial emergency request of $5.7 million.
The Forest will work closely with Federal Highways on the review of the reports this fall and winter and determine a plan for projects to be funded into fiscal year 2023 and beyond.
“Eighty-plus Forest employees actively helped with the emergency response efforts from the June flooding events. Immediately following these efforts, a rapid assessment of sites documenting over 150 damaged points begun and was critical in securing the path to recovery for the Custer Gallatin National Forest,” said Mary Erickson, Custer Gallatin Forest Supervisor. “Upon submitting the request for the initial $5.7 million in emergency funding, we knew this only accounted for a portion of the damage needs (approximately 25%) for our transportation infrastructure.”
You can find out more on additional damage assessments and funding from the Custer Gallatin National Forest’s press release here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.