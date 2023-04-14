WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - Students at West Yellowstone School were in lockdown Friday.
At 2:40 pm Friday, the West Yellowstone School District reported that West Yellowstone School was in lockdown and that law enforcement was on scene.
The West Yellowstone Police Department tells us they received a call of a 13-year-old boy heading to the school with a shotgun.
All available units at the time were dispatched, and in an update at 2:59 pm, the school district reported law enforcement had cleared the school and that everyone is safe.
Law enforcement believes the call was a swatting call, as the phone number originated from Vancouver, Canada.
A lockdown remained in place until the end of the day and students were released at their normal times.
Law enforcement will remain on site until all students are gone for the day.
We will provide updates as more information becomes available.
