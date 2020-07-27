BOZEMAN- A report reviewing the city of Bozeman's policies on training in the specific areas of treatment of minority populations will be reviewed by the city commission on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 6 p.m. during their virtual meeting.
The Bozeman City Commission directed Jeff Mihelich, the city manager, on June 8, 2020, to report the findings to the commission within 90 days. The full report was put together on July 22, 2020, called Bozeman as an Inclusive City: Review of Policies.
According to the report, a number of actions proposed by the City Manager looks to further the efforts of Bozeman towards being an inclusive city that respects and embraces diversity.
According to the memorandum sent to the city commission, the city's staff evaluated the policies on the topics of city-wide diversity, anti-discrimination, inclusion and interaction with minorities by the Bozeman Police Department.
They also looked at the Bozeman Police Department's hiring practices, use of force policies and “8 Can’t Wait” policy recommendations along with the citizen appeal process
According to the report, city staff evaluated their findings by determining what exactly their policy is, what they are doing well, and what they can improve on in regards to treatment of minority populations.
In total, the city manager recommends 24 action items included within the report.
Bozeman’s city commission will meet virtually beginning at 6 p.m. and information on how to join the meeting can be found at here.
The commission's memorandum can be found here with the full report.