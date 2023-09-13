BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Bozeman City Commission heard a progress report presentation on the Community Housing Action Plan at their Tuesday night meeting.
David Fine, the city’s economic development and housing manager, said in 2019 the commission adopted the action plan as a framework to bring more affordable and market rate homes into the city as it continues to grow.
The city is focused on creating new units of housing restricted for long-term affordability, he said.
In 2021, the state legislature eliminated inclusionary zoning, so cities like Bozeman cannot legally require developers to build affordable housing, they can only incentivize it.
Since then, the city has been working with its partners to develop housing with several different tools, such as low-income housing tax credits and tax increment financing. They have also changed codes to allow denser housing.
In terms of money, the city has invested more into the Community Housing budget, as well as granted $1 million to the Gallatin Housing Impact Fund, managed by Neighborworks. For $1 the city puts into the fund, it is matched with $9 from other community partners. These funds will be used to fill funding gaps in development projects.
It does typically take 2-4 years for housing to become available from conception to finish, Fine said.
“We've had time to incent projects, get developers to bring the projects forward and get shovels in the ground. And so, we're going to be seeing groundbreaking on a lot of these units. They won't be units for another couple of years,” he said.
Currently there are 592 affordable units on the way, out of 1,700 total new units and 11 developments, he said.
The city and developers are doing what they can to keep up with demand. Housing functions with the laws of supply and demand, so if there is no new supply, the current units on the market will increase in price and exacerbate the affordability challenges, Fine said.
“That's why the city is focusing on creating new units and making sure they're restricted for long term affordability, because we believe that's really the only way to address this problem.”
One public commenter at the commission meeting proposed the idea of Bozeman establishing a housing authority to create and manage mixed-use housing.
“A public housing authority could actively increase the supply of mixed income dwelling capable of serving extremely low-income residents, as well as providing other housing needed by our community,” they said.
Fine added at the end of his presentation that the action plan is four years old and now that the city is accomplishing its goals, it may be time for a refresh. When they hire a consultant to start exploring changes or new options, the city plans to direct them to explore how a housing authority might be a solution for affordable housing, he said.
